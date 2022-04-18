Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Haryana crowned champion of senior hockey nationals after 11 years

Published on Monday, 18 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 24
View Comments

Haryana was on Sunday crowned the champion of the 12th Senior Men's National Hockey Championship here, beating Tamil Nadu 3-1 in the shootout after the final ended 1-1 in the regulation time.


Haryana (in yellow) scored thrice in its first four attempts inthe shootout, while Tamil Nadu succeeded in the first attempt but missed in the following three attempts. (File Photo)   -  THE HINDU

Haryana was on Sunday crowned the champion of the 12th Senior Men's National Hockey Championship here, beating Tamil Nadu 3-1 in the shootout after the final ended 1-1 in the regulation time.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.