Haryana was on Sunday crowned the champion of the 12th Senior Men's National Hockey Championship here, beating Tamil Nadu 3-1 in the shootout after the final ended 1-1 in the regulation time.





Haryana (in yellow) scored thrice in its first four attempts inthe shootout, while Tamil Nadu succeeded in the first attempt but missed in the following three attempts. (File Photo) - THE HINDU



