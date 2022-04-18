



Hockey Haryana probably disappointed themselves more than anyone else when they exited from the 2021 Hockey India Senior Men’s National Championship at Pune when they went down to Uttar Pradesh Hockey by the odd goal in three in the quarterfinal stage. The Haryana lad made up for that disappointment with a resounding performance, winning the 2022 Hockey India Senior Men’s National Championship at Bhopal, outduelling Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 3-1 in a shootout after both teams were locked 1-1 in regulation time.



