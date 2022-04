Surbiton men won first EHL medal by an English club since 2011 PIC: Euro Hockey League



After the German powerhouse, came English resolve. A day after Rot-Weiss Köln’s 5-1 win over Surbiton stopped their route to what would have been an improbable, unforgettable final berth, the English side did become the first to win a medal for 11 years at the men’s Euro Hockey League with a superb 24-hour turnaround.