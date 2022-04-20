Indervir Grewal





India did well to top the group and enter the semis, where they lost to the Netherlands. fih



In the end, it wasn’t meant to be a repeat of 2013. Nine years after breaking the English hearts in the third-place shootout, it was India’s turn to feel the sting of losing in the tie-breaker, and see the bronze medal slip from their hands. In the 2013 edition, India won their first medal at the Junior Women’s World Cup. This time, England left with their first medal at the tournament.



