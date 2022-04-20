



There is no shortage of discussion on the Indian women’s hockey team having an able goalkeeping option in Bichu Devi Kharibam alongside first-choice goalkeeper and Indian captain Savita Punia. The 21-year-old goalkeeper, who hails from Manipur, but learned and honed all her hockey lessons at the Gwalior-based Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy (MPHA), was magnificent at the 9th Junior Women’s World Cup in South Africa. She will always remembered for helping India pulling off a famous 2-1 win over former champions Germany in the league phase – the Germans had 22 shots at the Indian goal but found a rock in the form of Bichu Devi. She conceded just one goal in the league phase of the Junior Women’s World Cup before the law of averages caught up with her in the semfinal and the bronze medal play-off tie.



