

We love hockey, King Edward High School’s Bokamoso Sebapalo (Vice Captain) and Kiandre Jacquire (Captain) have some fun ahead of the Sisonke and Ugu Regional of the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’’ Hockey Challenge that their school will be hosting on Saturday 23 April.



King Edward High School welcomes ten teams for the Sisonke and Ugu Regional of the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey on Saturday 23 April.





In Pool A, King Edward High will be joined by Southcity Christian School, St Monica’s Diocesan School; Port Shepstone High School and Ixopo High School. In Pool B St Patrick’s College; Suid Natal High School; Bergview College; Kokstad College and Creston College.



Games tip off at 8am, with the action being played on two fields. Each game will last 20 minutes going one way. A win earns a team 4 points, a draw with goals counts for 2 points, a goalless draw only 1 point and a loss zero points. Taking to the field first will be host school, King Edward taking on Southcity, on the second field St Patrick’s meet Suid Natal.



After the pool games have concluded, the teams head to a cross pool play off, with the medal games finishing up the day.



This region has produced three winners that have travelled to the Grand Finals. Creston College, Kokstad College and host school King Edward High School have all had their names engraved on the regional trophy.



This is the seventh regional in the ten regional challenge that trots around KZN each year, leading up to the Grand Finals at St Mary’s D.S.G. in July. Six teams have already secured their berth for the Grand Finals, they are Pionier Hoërskool (Northern KZN Regional); St Anne’s College (PMB North Regional); St John’s D.S.G. (PMB Central Regional); Our Lady of Fatima (DBN North Regional); St Mary’s D.S.G. (Highway Regional) and Kuswag Hoërskool (DBN South Regional).



Following this regional the challenge heads to the Deutsche Schule Hermannsburg for the uMvoti and oThukela Regional on Saturday 7 May.



All games are livestreamed on the SuperSport Schools website or app.



