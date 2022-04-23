Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Never got the respect I thought I deserved: Junior hockey star Mumtaz Khan

Published on Saturday, 23 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 27
Indian striker Mumtaz Khan stole the show at the recent Junior Hockey World Cup with her 8 goals. But despite the newfound star status, life remains the same for the 19-year-old who stays in a one-room house with 7 others.

By Dipankar Lahiri


Mumtaz Khan was congratulated by PM Narendra Modi after her 2018 Youth Olympics performance. (Twitter/NarendraModi)

Mumtaz Khan has come home to a rapturous welcome after stealing all the headlines with her eight goals at the recent Junior Hockey World Cup, but her sadness remains.

