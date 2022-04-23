Indian striker Mumtaz Khan stole the show at the recent Junior Hockey World Cup with her 8 goals. But despite the newfound star status, life remains the same for the 19-year-old who stays in a one-room house with 7 others.



By Dipankar Lahiri





Mumtaz Khan was congratulated by PM Narendra Modi after her 2018 Youth Olympics performance. (Twitter/NarendraModi)



Mumtaz Khan has come home to a rapturous welcome after stealing all the headlines with her eight goals at the recent Junior Hockey World Cup, but her sadness remains.



