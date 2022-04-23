India’s junior hockey team vice-captain Ishika Chaudhary and star striker Mumtaz Khan recount the heartbreaking final moments of the World Cup bronze medal match.



By Dipankar Lahiri





Ishika Chaudhary (centre) rallies the Indian defence at the Junior Hockey World Cup (Hockey India)



With less than 100 seconds left before the final hooter, India's 2-1 lead over England seemed to have been enough for a bronze medal at the recent Junior Hockey World Cup.



