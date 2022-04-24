Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Missed Chances as USWNT Falls to England in FIH Hockey Pro League

Published on Sunday, 24 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3
View Comments


Images Taken by Mark Palczewski

CHAPEL HILL, N.C – For the first time in more than 800 days, the No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team hosted an FIH Hockey Pro League game in the United States at Karen Shelton Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. After a scoreless first half, No. 4 England tallied two in the third and another in the fourth before USA came back to cut the margin in the final minute but fell 3-1.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.