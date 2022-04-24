

Images Taken by Mark Palczewski



CHAPEL HILL, N.C – For the first time in more than 800 days, the No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team hosted an FIH Hockey Pro League game in the United States at Karen Shelton Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. After a scoreless first half, No. 4 England tallied two in the third and another in the fourth before USA came back to cut the margin in the final minute but fell 3-1.



