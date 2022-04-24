Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

England women put three past USA, Argentina men hold on in thriller with South Africa

Published on Sunday, 24 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3
After a very even and scoreless opening half England was able to capitalize and take down the United States, 3-1, in North Carolina. Holly Pearne-Webb and Grace Balsdon capitalized from penalty corners while Elena Rayer, also named Player of the match, tallied on a brilliant deflection for England. Despite the score line both teams had quality opportunities. It was a bright moment for USA captain Amanda Magadan celebrating her 100th international at home, while both teams were able to give some youngsters an opportunity to get some experience including several just returned from the FIH Junior World Cup.

