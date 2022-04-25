Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Searching for Shahrukh: A 1948 hockey love story

Published on Monday, 25 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 26
The daughter of one of India's 1948 Olympics gold medallists traces a former Pakistani teammate-turned-opponent who saved their lives during Partition.


Indian hockey players RS Gentle, Nandy Singh and Keshav Dutt (left) in a photo from 1948 which brought tears to Shahrukh's (right) eyes

When Lahore-based Shahzada Syed Shahrukh, former vice-captain of undivided India's hockey team and then of the Pakistan national team, saw a photo of his old teammate Keshav Dutt living in his late 80s in Kolkata a few years ago, he broke down in tears.

