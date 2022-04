After a three-year break, U21 IPT gets underway in Gqeberha







On the 13 April 2019, Sheldon Supra and Guy Morgan scored to give the Northern Blues a come from behind victory over the Western Province U21 side to claim the national U21 IPT title at the Randburg Astro. The Southern Gauteng U21 Women were also victorious on that day triumphing by the same score-line over North West.