The team has commenced its preparations for the final set of Pro League matches next month as well as the women's World Cup, scheduled to begin on July 1 in Spain and Netherlands.





Indian women’s hockey team coach Janneke Schopman. - BISWARANJAN ROUT



The Indian women's hockey team will be focussing on increasing its level of fitness and speed, according to chief coach Janneke Schopman, who is hopeful the side can build upon its recent successful run in next month's FIH Pro League matches and the upcoming World Cup.



