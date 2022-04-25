Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Schopman looking to build on good run ahead of Pro League and World Cup

Published on Monday, 25 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 21
View Comments

The team has commenced its preparations for the final set of Pro League matches next month as well as the women's World Cup, scheduled to begin on July 1 in Spain and Netherlands.


Indian women’s hockey team coach Janneke Schopman.   -  BISWARANJAN ROUT

The Indian women's hockey team will be focussing on increasing its level of fitness and speed, according to chief coach Janneke Schopman, who is hopeful the side can build upon its recent successful run in next month's FIH Pro League matches and the upcoming World Cup.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.