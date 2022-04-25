

Images Taken by Mark Palczewski



CHAPEL HILL, N.C – In their second meeting of the FIH Hockey Pro League at Karen Shelton Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, the No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team came out on the front foot against No. 4 England. USA held a 2-0 lead at the half but England used a two-goal fourth quarter to tie the match and force it into a shootout. The visitors earned the extra point after finishing 3-1 after the five rounds.



