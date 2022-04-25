Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

USWNT Earns FIH Hockey Pro League Point But Drops Shootout to England

Published on Monday, 25 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 25
Images Taken by Mark Palczewski

CHAPEL HILL, N.C – In their second meeting of the FIH Hockey Pro League at Karen Shelton Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, the No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team came out on the front foot against No. 4 England. USA held a 2-0 lead at the half but England used a two-goal fourth quarter to tie the match and force it into a shootout. The visitors earned the extra point after finishing 3-1 after the five rounds.

