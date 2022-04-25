



It was a dazzling performance by hosts USA who were leading 2-0 over England after a solid performance a day earlier that was only lacking quality finish. Fourth quarter goals from each of England’s Pippa Lock and Sophie Hamilton tied the game 2-2 to force shootouts. Despite the loss, USA netminder Kelsey Bing was outstanding and earned Player of the Match. Ellie Rayer, Isabelle Petter and Hamilton tallied for England to earn the extra point after a 3-1 shoot-out win.



