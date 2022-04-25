Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Keepers on display in shoot-out wins for England women over USA, Argentina men over South Africa

Published on Monday, 25 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 24
It was a dazzling performance by hosts USA who were leading 2-0 over England after a solid performance a day earlier that was only lacking quality finish. Fourth quarter goals from each of England’s Pippa Lock and Sophie Hamilton tied the game 2-2 to force shootouts. Despite the loss, USA netminder Kelsey Bing was outstanding and earned Player of the Match. Ellie Rayer, Isabelle Petter and Hamilton tallied for England to earn the extra point after a 3-1 shoot-out win.

