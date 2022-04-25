2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League - 25 April
Men
Cenard, Buenos Aires
All time GMT-3
23 Apr 2022 16:00 ARG v RSA (RR) 4 - 3
24 Apr 2022 16:00 ARG v RSA (RR) 2 - 2 ( 2 - 1 SO)
Men's Pool Standings
Women
Chapel Hill, Universtiy of North Carolina
All times GMT -5
23 Apr 2022 14:00 USA v ENG (RR) 1 - 3
24 Apr 2022 14:00 USA v ENG (RR) 2 - 2 ( 1 - 3 SO)
Women's Pool Standings
