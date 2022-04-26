By Daniel Wei





Midfielder Erin Matson celebrates with her USA teammates during a game against England at Karen Shelton Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC, on Saturday, April 24, 2022. Photo courtesy of USA Field Hockey/Mark Palczewski.



Erin Matson is no stranger to Karen Shelton Stadium.



The senior forward holds the all-time scoring record for North Carolina field hockey and has spent countless hours practicing and competing on her home turf, where she helped lead UNC to NCAA titles in each of her first three seasons.



