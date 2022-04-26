Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

UNC field hockey standouts represent Team USA in FIH pro league games against England

Published on Tuesday, 26 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 20
View Comments

By Daniel Wei


Midfielder Erin Matson celebrates with her USA teammates during a game against England at Karen Shelton Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC, on Saturday, April 24, 2022. Photo courtesy of USA Field Hockey/Mark Palczewski.

Erin Matson is no stranger to Karen Shelton Stadium.

The senior forward holds the all-time scoring record for North Carolina field hockey and has spent countless hours practicing and competing on her home turf, where she helped lead UNC to NCAA titles in each of her first three seasons.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.