Elvera Britto, doyenne of women's hockey, no more

Published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 14
Manuja Veerappa


Former India captain had donned many hats in illustrious career

BENGALURU: In the late 1950s, when Karnataka was still Mysore and the only driving force to play sport was passion, a sight to behold was girls on rickety bicycles with hockey sticks slung on their backs making a beeline to the Sullivan Police grounds here. Among the girls were the Britto sisters – Priscilla, Elvera, Rita and Mae — often referred to as the first family of Karnataka hockey.

 

