When Elvera Britto Was the Cynosure of Indian Women’s Hockey!
Elvera Britto was the cynosure of all eyes when she wielded the hockey stick for the Indian women’s hockey team in the sixties – a par excellence hockey player, her gorgeous looks also meant that there was never a shortage of autograph-seeking men in her salad days. There won’t be a shadow of doubt that Indian women’s hockey would be poorer with the demise of this women hockey stalwart, who passed away at Bengaluru at the age of 81 after suffering a massive stroke.