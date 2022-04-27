Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

When Elvera Britto Was the Cynosure of Indian Women’s Hockey!

Published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 12
Elvera Britto was the cynosure of all eyes when she wielded the hockey stick for the Indian women’s hockey team in the sixties – a par excellence hockey player, her gorgeous looks also meant that there was never a shortage of autograph-seeking men in her salad days. There won’t be a shadow of doubt that Indian women’s hockey would be poorer with the demise of this women hockey stalwart, who passed away at Bengaluru at the age of 81 after suffering a massive stroke.

