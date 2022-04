Former Indian women's hockey team captain Elvera Britto passed away in Bengaluru on Tuesday due to old age related problems. She was 81.



Ashwin Achal





File picture of Elvera Britto. - The Hindu Archives



Celebrated women’s hockey player and administrator Elvira Britto passed away here on Tuesday. An outstanding player and champion of women’s hockey, Elvira was the captain of the Indian and then Mysore teams.