Indian men's hockey team gearing up for bigger battles

Published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 15
In the Pro League, while India has plundered in 54 goals, it has let in 30, against teams that are rebuilding framework. India, which last won gold at the Asiad in 2014, will need to up its game to secure the top spot in the continental event and secure an automatic passage to the 2024 Olympics.

Aashin Prasad


Strikeforce: Harmanpreet Singh has taken over as the primary drag-flicker role for India and is the leading scorer in the ongoing Pro League with 16 strikes.   -  BISWARANJAN ROUT

Fresh off India’s bronze medal in Tokyo, coach Graham Reid was optimistic about where he can take the men’s team. Reid’s men had hoisted the Indian colours at the Olympic hockey podium for the first time in 41 years, rekindling the romance for the game in the country.

