Hands up if you can’t wait to get the hockey season started. Deutsche Schule Hermannsburg team members, Bonolo Mngese and Dale Sosibo are looking forward to hosting the upcoming uMvoti, uThukela and uMzinyathi Regional of the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge on Saturday 7 May. Pic by Nicole Nieuwoudt



Deutsche Schule Hermannsburg will be a hive of hockey activity on Saturday 7 May as they welcome local schools for the uMvoti and oThukela Regional of the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge.





Five teams will head to the fields at Hermannsburg where they will meet in 25 minute action-packed games. Schools joining host, Hermannsburg, taking to the field on the day are Domino Servite, Greytown High School, Wartburg Kirchdorf School and Wembley College.



The format for the day is a round robin programme, with a win earning the team 4 points, a draw with goals 2 points, a goalless draw 1 point and a loss zero points.



Three teams have represented this area at the Grand Finals with two of the previous winners, Wartburg School and Wembley College starting the proceedings at 8am, getting the ball rolling in the first game of the day. Wembley College are the defending champs, having won last year’s regional on their home turf. Greytown High School have also lifted the trophy making one appearance at the Regional Finals in Kloof.



This regional is the eighth one in the ten region challenge. All ten teams will then head to St Mary’s D.S.G. in Kloof in July for two days of intense action at the Grand Finals. Teams that have secured their place at the Grand Finals are Pionier Hoërskool (Northern KZN); St Anne’s College (PMB North Regional); St John’s D.S.G. (PMB Central Regional); Our Lady of Fatima (DBN North Regional); St Mary’s D.S.G. (Highway Regional); XYZ (DBN South Regional) and most recently, King Edward High School (Southern KZN Regional).



The last two regionals to take place are next weekend, Sunday 15 May with Durban Girls’ College welcoming teams to their turf for the Durban Central Regional. Concluding the regionals, Grantleigh School will host the Northern KZN Coastal Regional on Saturday 21 May.



For more info like the tournament’s Facebook page or follow on Instagram. All games will be livestreamed on the SuperSport Schools website or app.



Elf Works media release for SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge