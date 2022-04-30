By Rod Gilmour





Argentina international Agustina Albertarrio, centre, has played in Belgium this season PIC: Agustina Albertarrio/Instagram



Just days before the league play-offs, top Belgian side Royal Leopold have been handed a severe punishment from its national governing body after illegally using tourist visas for overseas players across its men’s and women’s top sides, a verdict the club on Friday labelled as a “humiliation”.



