When A Narrow Loss to hosts Australia Denied Ashok Kumar-Captained India Semis Berth at 1979 Esanda International Tourney

Published on Sunday, 01 May 2022
It was around the month of April that the Indian men’s hockey team featured in the 1979 Esanda International Hockey Tournament that was played at the Commonwealth Hockey Stadium at Perth, Australia. The Indian team, captained by Ashok Kumar, finished fifth in the tournament that featured hosts Australia, Netherlands, Pakistan, Great Britain, New Zealand, France, Canada, Kenya, and Malaysia. The Blueshirts, who had two legends in Dharam Singh and Leslie Claudius as coach and manager, came to the tournament with more of a development side with many seniors calling time on their international careers after the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

