By Jugjet Singh





Coach Nasihin Nubli and his charges may be in Hari Raya mood now, but once they return to camp, their training will be all geared towards making an impact in Hangzhou. - BERNAMA pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Their Asian Games "semifinal" target is still faraway, only in 2026, but that doesn't mean the national women's hockey team are going to enjoy themselves in the Hangzhou edition in September.