Duke University Field Hockey Installs First Bio-Based Hockey Field in the Country

Published on Tuesday, 03 May 2022 10:00 | Hits: 5
The Blue Devils Will Start the 2022 Season with a New Type of AstroTurf® Playing Surface Engineered to Protect the Environment

DALTON, Ga: Duke Field Hockey is the first collegiate team in the United States to call AstroTurf's Poligras Tokyo GT (Green Technology) field hockey system their home turf. The university is installing the new state-of-the-art turf at Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium in June, making the school a trailblazer for eco-friendly athletic surfaces while providing the student-athletes with a superior field they can feel proud to play on.

