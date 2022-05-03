Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

US Junior High Performance Announces Rosters for Women’s U-16 & Rise Series Against Canada

Published on Tuesday, 03 May 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following a training camp two weekends ago, the Junior High Performance Staff has established the U.S. U-16 and Rise Women’s National Team rosters that will compete against Canada, in two separate series in different countries. Originally set to take place in the middle of April, these matches have been shifted to May where each squad will play a four-game series against their Canada counterpart.

