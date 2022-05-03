US Junior High Performance Announces Rosters for Women’s U-16 & Rise Series Against Canada
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following a training camp two weekends ago, the Junior High Performance Staff has established the U.S. U-16 and Rise Women’s National Team rosters that will compete against Canada, in two separate series in different countries. Originally set to take place in the middle of April, these matches have been shifted to May where each squad will play a four-game series against their Canada counterpart.