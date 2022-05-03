



For nearly a decade and a half, the speed quotient in the Indian forwardline was provided by SV Sunil. The tall, lanky striker from Karnataka regaled hockey fans across the country as well as abroad with his sizzing linear runs and breathtaking dribbles that left the opposition defence at sixes and sevens. Of course, it is a fact of life that Sunil no longer wears the Indian jersey after having announced a break from international hockey – at 32, the announcement is tantamount to drawing curtains on his illustrious international career that was adorned with 264 international appearances and more than 70 goals. A team man to the core, one cannot overlook his immense goal-creating abilities that have helped his team-mates getting their name on the goal-scorer sheet on so many occasions.



