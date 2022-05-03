Bichu says she along with her teammates are now focused on utilizing their exposure with in the Senior camp





Bichu Devi



The heart-breaking loss to England, who held their nerve to snatch a victory from the Indian Junior Women in the third/ fourth placing match, is now behind them and the players are now looking forward to their exposure with the Senior side, says Bichu Devi Kharibam, the star goalie who was the cynosure of Indian defence at the prestigious quadrennial event. "We were all very upset after that match and some of us could not stop crying. We were so close to standing on the podium and it was quite hard to accept the defeat," said Bichu recalling the moment when they lost the shootout after ending regulation time in 2-2 stalemate.



