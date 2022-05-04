



Saturday saw the start of the England Hockey Championship finals with the Men's O60s Tier 2 final starting it off. Lindum’s Chris Smith opened the score sheet late into the first half with an open play goal. It was a thrilling 20 minutes as both teams battled it out trying to get the win. Shrewsbury’s Robin Conway managed to sneak one passed the goalie to help bring his team back into the match but Tony Wing scored a last minute goal and lead Lindum to victory.



