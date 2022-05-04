



The Indian men’s hockey team are on top of the tree in the FIH Pro League with 27 points from 12 games – their performance have indeed raised the visions of them winning this high-profile FIH Tourney. Having said that, let’s not forget that the Graham Ried-coached side have four tough away games against Netherlands and Belgium to play – interestingly the Netherlands and Belgium have played only six games so far and can very much break into the top three and play a spoiler to the Indians hopes of clinching the Pro League. For that matter the likes of Argentina and Germany can also be strong contenders if they hit a rich vein of form in their remaining matches.



