Final Finish of Indian Men’s Team Forwards Leave a Lot to be Desired!

Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 10:00 | Hits: 13
The Indian men’s hockey team are on top of the tree in the FIH Pro League with 27 points from 12 games – their performance have indeed raised the visions of them winning this high-profile FIH Tourney. Having said that, let’s not forget that the Graham Ried-coached side have four tough away games against Netherlands and Belgium to play – interestingly the Netherlands and Belgium have played only six games so far and can very much break into the top three and play a spoiler to the Indians hopes of clinching the Pro League. For that matter the likes of Argentina and Germany can also be strong contenders if they hit a rich vein of form in their remaining matches.

