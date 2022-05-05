It’s not often that we see former hockey internationals as well as Olympians (post-retirement) congregate and challenge each other, or should we say have some ‘fun’ on a hockey pitch. This is where the One Team One Dream (OTOD) deserves a big pat on their backs for shouldering the massive responsiblity of holding a hockey tournament for the former greats of Indian hockey. After the howling success of the first Seniors Hockey Carnival at Mumbai in October 2021, the OTOD in conjunction with R2MI Kreeda (a marketing solutions company) is gearing up to hold the second Seniors Hockey Carnival at Bengaluru on May 28 and 29.



