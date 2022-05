In the FIH Pro League, the Danas met the English selection today, May 4th. In the first of two games at SparkassenPark Mönchengladbach, coach Valentin Altenburg’s team had to admit defeat 3:4 after 60 minutes. The goals for Germany were scored by Hannah Gablac, Nike Lorenz and Sonja Zimmermann. Tessa Howard, Grace Balsdon and twice Darcy Bourne scored for the England.