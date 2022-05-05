2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League - 5 May
SparkassenPark, Mönchengladbach
All times GMT +2
Men
4 May 2022 17:30 GER v ENG (RR) 0 - 1
5 May 2022 15:30 GER v ENG (RR)
Men's Pool standings
Women
4 May 2022 15:00 GER v ENG (RR) 3 - 4
5 May 2022 13:00 GER v ENG (RR)
Women's Pool standings
Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
FIH Match Centre