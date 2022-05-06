2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League - 6 May
SparkassenPark, Mönchengladbach
All times GMT +2
Men
4 May 2022 17:30 GER v ENG (RR) 0 - 1
5 May 2022 15:30 GER v ENG (RR) 3 - 2
Men's Pool standings
Women
4 May 2022 15:00 GER v ENG (RR) 3 - 4
5 May 2022 13:00 GER v ENG (RR) 4 - 1
Women's Pool standings
