Unbeaten Inverleith top Scottish Women’s National League

Published on Saturday, 07 May 2022 10:00 | Hits: 7
Having secured the League title with a hard fought 3-2 victory over Fjordhus Reivers the previous week, Inverleith travelled to Gannochy on Saturday looking to maintain their unbeaten league run and finish the season undefeated. Having drawn 4-4 on the season’s first visit, Inverleith were not underestimating the Stirling University opposition and turned up ready to go one last time this season. At a rainy Gannochy, Inverleith took an early lead through Christina Farrar with the students equalising from a corner in the 2nd quarter. As the game wore on and spaces opened up, Inverleith started to relax and added goals from open play by Kirsty Cannon, Steph Bain and a second for Farrar. The physical game finished 4-1 and a delighted Inverleith team were presented with their trophy and medals in front of their small band of supporters and a very sporting Stirling University side. The girls and the club are absolutely elated to have finished the season unbeaten after lots of hard work from all – a phenomenal achievement.

