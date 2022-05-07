"Yes, it's a disappointment but somewhere down the line we were expecting it considering the situation in China"





P R Sreejesh (Source: India Today)



The indefinite postponement of the Hangzhou Asian Games has come as a big disappointment for majority of country's athletes but the Indian hockey team players have taken the deferment positively, saying it will give them additional time to prepare for the continental showpiece. The Hangzhou Asian Games, which were scheduled to take place from September 10 to 25, were on Friday postponed indefinitely amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in China.



