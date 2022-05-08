Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian Men’s PC Converstion Rate Has Room for Improvement

Published on Sunday, 08 May 2022 10:00 | Hits: 7
The Indian men’s hockey team are on top of the tree in the Pro League standings with 27 points, followed by Germany and Argentina in second and third spot with 20 and 19 points respetively. Two European powerhouses – Netherlands and Belgium are surprisingly languishing outside the top three simply because they have played fewer games than the current top three teams. The Dutch are placed fourth in the standings with 16 points from six games, while the Red Lions are in sixth spot with 10 points from 6 matches.

