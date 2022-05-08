Men's Asian Games Qualifier Bangkok 2022 - 8 May
Bangkok (THA)
All times GMT +7
6 May 2022 14:00 HKG v UZB (Pool A) 2 - 4
6 May 2022 16:00 THA v KAZ (Pool A) 3 - 0
7 May 2022 10:00 BAN v INA (Pool B) 3 - 1
7 May 2022 12:00 SRI v SGP (Pool B) 5 - 2
7 May 2022 14:00 OMA v KAZ (Pool A) 3 - 0
8 May 2022 12:30 THA v UZB (Pool A) 1 - 1
9 May 2022 12:00 HKG v OMA (Pool A)
9 May 2022 14:00 UZB v KAZ (Pool A)
9 May 2022 16:00 INA v SGP (Pool B)
Pool standings
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
FIH Match Centre