Team Canada takes on USA in four-game test series in Philadelphia



Field Hockey Canada is thrilled to announce the 25-player under-18 roster that will travel to Philadelphia this week to take on Team USA in a four-game test series. The matches will take place at The Proving Grounds in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. The U18 program is a development pathway apart of the Next Gen program connected to the Junior National Team and Senior National Team. The last time a U18 national team traveled for a training tour was pre-pandemic in 2020 to Chula Vista. The roster contains high-school aged athletes from Alberta, BC and Ontario, and was rescheduled from its original April date.



