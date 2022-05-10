Asia Cup 2022: Tamil Nadu players back in Indian men's senior hockey after 13 years
K. Keerthivasan
TN hockey players in the Indian team. (L-R) S. Karthi and S. Mareeswaran - Special Arrangement
Forward S. Karthi (20 years) and midfielder Mareeswaran Sakthivel (21 years) from Tamil Nadu have been included in the Indian team for the Asia Cup men’s hockey tournament to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from May 23 to June 1.