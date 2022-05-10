Two Tamil Nadu players, S. Karthi (20 years) and Mareeswaren Sakthivel (21 years), have been included in the Indian team for the Asia Cup.



K. Keerthivasan





TN hockey players in the Indian team. (L-R) S. Karthi and S. Mareeswaran - Special Arrangement



Forward S. Karthi (20 years) and midfielder Mareeswaran Sakthivel (21 years) from Tamil Nadu have been included in the Indian team for the Asia Cup men’s hockey tournament to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from May 23 to June 1.



