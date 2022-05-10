Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Asia Cup 2022: Tamil Nadu players back in Indian men's senior hockey after 13 years

Published on Tuesday, 10 May 2022
Two Tamil Nadu players, S. Karthi (20 years) and Mareeswaren Sakthivel (21 years), have been included in the Indian team for the Asia Cup.

K. Keerthivasan


TN hockey players in the Indian team. (L-R) S. Karthi and S. Mareeswaran   -  Special Arrangement

Forward S. Karthi (20 years) and midfielder Mareeswaran Sakthivel (21 years) from Tamil Nadu have been included in the Indian team for the Asia Cup men’s hockey tournament to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from May 23 to June 1.

