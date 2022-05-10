



It was just after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics that the experienced triumvirate of Rupinder Pal Singh, Birendra Lakra and SV Sunil had announced that they would no longer be available for international duties. The only striking difference was that the duo of Rupinder Pal Singh and Birendra Lakra was part of the historic bronze-winning Tokyo Olympics campaign, while SV Sunil was handed a surprising ‘snub’ as he was cold-shouldered for the showpiece event. Interestingly, Rupinder and Birendra announced their retirements from international hockey, while Sunil announced that he was taking an ‘international break’ and had not called ‘time’ on his international career.



