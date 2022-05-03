Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Back from retirement, Rupinder Singh & Birendra Lakra to lead Indian hockey team at Asia Cup

Published on Tuesday, 03 May 2022
Experienced drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh will Captain the team along with Birendra Lakra named as Vice-Captain


Indian hockey team for Asia Cup

Hockey India on Monday named 20-member Indian Men's Hockey team for the forthcoming Hero Men's Asia Cup scheduled to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from 23rd May to 1st June 2022. The prestigious event which is a World Cup qualifier will see India, Japan, Pakistan and hosts Indonesia in pool A while Malaysia, Korea, Oman and Bangladesh are grouped in pool B.

