Seasoned drag-flicker Ruper Pal Singh will lead India while Birendra Lakra was named as his deputy for the upcoming men's Asia Cup.





Rupinder Pal Singh will lead India in the men's Asia Cup in Jakarta this month. (FILE PHOTO) - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



Hockey India on Monday named a 20-member men's senior team for the upcoming Asia Cup set to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from May 23 to June 1 2022.