Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina



Nahir El Barri, for PAHF





Last day of competitions in Rosario. (Photo: WSP - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. )



On a sunny morning in Rosario, Ricardo Azcurra’s Chilean Team defeated the Bolivian team 13-0 and won the hockey 5 bronze medal of the 2022 South American Youth Games.