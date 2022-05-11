Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Performing Under Pressure is Crucial: Pakistan Coach Siegfried Aikman

Published on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3
Pakistan men hockey team’s five-match Europe tour was a mixed bag with the former world giants exuding a lot of promise against pretty competitive European teams such as the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain. The Siegfried Aikman-coached Greenshirts kicked off their European campaign with an exciting 5-3 win over the Netherlands, only to go down tamely 1-4 in their second leg. Pakistan again came up short against Belgium, losing 1-5 but regrouped well to script an emphatic 4-1 win over Spain but lose the concluding tour game 3-5.

