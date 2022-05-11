Men's Asian Games Qualifier Bangkok 2022 - 11 May
Bangkok (THA)
All times GMT +7
10 May 2022 12:00 SRI v BAN (Pool B) 1 - 3
10 May 2022 14:00 KAZ v HKG (Pool A) 0 - 2
10 May 2022 16:00 THA v OMA (Pool A) 0 - 1
11 May is a rest day
12 May 2022 10:00 OMA v UZB (Pool A)
12 May 2022 12:00 INA v SRI (Pool B)
12 May 2022 14:00 BAN v SGP (Pool B)
12 May 2022 16:00 HKG v THA (Pool A)
Pool standings
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
FIH Match Centre