On Saturday 4 August 2018, just before the first semi-final of the day, the Games Maker Choir (the volunteers) led the Irish spectators as they belted out Ireland’s national anthem, ‘Ireland’s Call’. It was a timely reminder of the unlikely fairy tale story that was developing at the FIH Vitality Women’s World Cup London 2018 as the competition debutants, Ireland had made it through to the semi-finals.