David John back in India as Odisha's director of hockey

Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 10:00 | Hits: 26
According to former Indian men's hockey team captain Dilip Tirkey, the signing of John was an important one.

Jonathan Selvaraj


In 2020, David John quit as the High performance Director of Hockey India.   -  K. Pichumani

Two years after he resigned after a long-standing stint as Hockey India's High-Performance Director, David John is back in India. The Australian is currently working as a director of hockey with Odisha having taken on the role at the start of the month.

