Growing in Stature: Hockey Umpire Deepak Joshi
The likes of RV Raghu Prasad and Javed Sheikh are very familiar faces when it comes to Indian hockey umpires officiating in international matches. The duo has carved out a strong umpiring reputation for themselves. But one name that has made all and sundry sit up and take notice of is Deepak Joshi. The 33-year-old hockey umpire from Uttarakhand has indeed enhanced his stature as a hockey umpire in the 2021-22 FIH Pro League – be it as an on-field umpire or as a video umpire, he has left no one in doubt that he has a bright hockey umpiring future ahead of him.