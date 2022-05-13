Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Growing in Stature: Hockey Umpire Deepak Joshi

Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 10:00 | Hits: 23
The likes of RV Raghu Prasad and Javed Sheikh are very familiar faces when it comes to Indian hockey umpires officiating in international matches. The duo has carved out a strong umpiring reputation for themselves. But one name that has made all and sundry sit up and take notice of is Deepak Joshi. The 33-year-old hockey umpire from Uttarakhand has indeed enhanced his stature as a hockey umpire in the 2021-22 FIH Pro League – be it as an on-field umpire or as a video umpire, he has left no one in doubt that he has a bright hockey umpiring future ahead of him.

